Bender throws his 3rd TD; Wilmington continues to dominate

Junior McConahy caught 2 TD passes from Bender

SOMERSET, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Last year, Wilmington got the best of Chestnut Ridge – 40-33 – in the same round (1st Round) as tonight’s contest.

After the Lions’ defense held Wilmington on downs and then forced a 3-and-out, the Greyhounds scored on the second play of their third drive. Ethan Susen caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Caelan Bender to take a 7-0 advantage closing in on the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Darren Miller touched the ball four times on each play from scrimmage on their fifth drive. Miller took a handoff 29-yards to take the Greyhounds inside the Chestnut Ridge 15-yard line. Three plays later, Miller scored from 2-yards away to give Wilmington a 14-0 lead.

Wilmington finished the first half strong with another touchdown drive. This time, a 40-yard hook up from Bender to Junior McConahy put the Greyhounds up by three scores (21-0) entering intermission.

To open the third quarter, Wilmington’s defense stiffened as they held Chestnut Ridge on a 4th down inside of Greyhound territory. From there, Miller raced 53-yards to pay dirt on their third play from scrimmage in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28 points (28-0)

However, the Lions answered Miller’s TD run with a scoring drive of their own. Logan Pfister found Matt Whysong on a 18-yard pass play to cut Wilmington’s lead to 21 (28-7).

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 41-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 7-0, 3:02)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 2-yard TD run (W 14-0, 4:56)

W – Junior McConahy, 40-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 21-0, 1:02)

Third Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 53-yard TD run (W 28-0, 8:33)

C – Matt Whysong, 18-yard TD catch from Logan Pfister (W 28-7, 4:59)

W – Junior McConahy, 16-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 35-7, 1:57)