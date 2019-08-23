Wilmington possesses the ball twice; 2 TDs

Greyhounds have won their last 3 meetings with Sharon by a score of 93-32

Wilmington has competed in the last 2 Class AA State Finals

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington has posted an 18-1 regular season mark since October 21, 2016. Tonight, the ‘Hounds are hosting Sharon – two teams who were in the final four of their respective classifications last year.

The Greyhounds began their evening with a touchdown score on their first offensive possession. Ethan Susen dashed 28 yards on the team’s eighth play. Then to begin the second quarter, Darren Miller took the carry 49 yards to paydirt.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 28-yard TD run (W 7-0, 7:54)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 49-yard TD run (W 13-0, 11:26)