Wilmington held off Farrell 21-20 thriller to claim an outright Region 2 title Saturday night.

Wilmington lineman Weston Phanco made his college decision this week, will continue his career at Mercyhurst

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington standout lineman Weston Phanco made his college decision this week, signing to continue his career at Mercyhurst University.

Phanco made the announcement on Twitter Friday.

He was a member of the WKBN Big 22 Five Blocks of Granite that was announced this week.

Phanco helped the Hounds reach the PIAA Class 2A state championship game this past year, it was Wilmington’s third trip in four years.