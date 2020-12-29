Wilmington standout, Big 22 member heading to the Big Ten next year

Ethan Susen capped off his career at Wilmington as one of the program's best with over 4,000 total yards

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa (WKBN) – Wilmington senior running back Ethan Susen is continuing his football career in the Big Ten.

The Greyhounds standout announced his commitment to Penn State football on social media Tuesday.

Just last week, Susen was named 1st Team All-State by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers in Class 2A for a standout 2020 season.

Susen helped Wilmington capture their fifth consecutive District 10 Title and make it back to the PIAA State Championship game for the third time in the past four years.

He was also a member of WKBN’s Big 22, announced earlier this month.

Honored and Blessed to announce my commitment as a PRO at Penn State! @DannKabalaPSU @coachjfranklin @psufootball pic.twitter.com/wGrIegXWb9 — Ethan Susen (@ethan_susen) December 29, 2020

This season, Susen ran for over 1,400 yards with 18 total touchdowns. He leaves the program with over 4,000 yards in his career.