Wilmington sends another lineman to the college level

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington senior Jacob Chimiak will continue his academic and athletic career at Clarion University.

The Hounds lineman made it official, signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning:

Chimiak is a two-year starter and three-year letterwinner at Wilmington.

He graded out at 85% blocking on offense, and recorded 2 sacks on defense, while helping lead the Hounds to the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game this past year.

Also pictured above are Wilmington senior running back Ethan Susen, who committed to Penn State, and fellow lineman Weston Phanco, who signed with Mercyhurst University on Wednesday.