NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington senior Luke Edwards will continue his academic and athletic career at St. Francis University.

The Hounds running back signed with the Red Flash football team on Wednesday.

Edwards rushed for 1,146 yards this past season and accounted for 21 total touchdowns. He also recorded 277 yards receiving, 244 return yards and two interceptions on defense, while helping lead Wilmington to a (7-3) record this past season.

St Francis is a Division I FCS program and competes in the Northeast Conference.

