Wilmington reaches D10 title tilt after pulling away from previously-unbeaten Northwestern

EDINBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Wilmington pulled away from Northwestern in the second half to a 41-21 victory. The Greyhounds (7-2) have won six of their last seven games and will face Farrell for the District 10 2A championship next week.

Wilmington’s only loss during that stretch was a 54-0 setback at home to the Steelers.

For Wilmington, Tuff McConahy completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Luke Edwards in the second quarter. McConahy also ran in a 1-yard touchdown to give Wilmington the lead for good at 21-14. Edwards scored three times in the game (two rushing, one receiving). In the second half, the ‘Hounds outscored the Wildcats 27-7.

Entering the game, Northwestern was a perfect 7-0 as the ‘Cats defense allowed their opponents to score just 40 points for the season.

