Wilmington jumps out to an early lead over Farrell

Wilmington & Farrell have combined to win 9 straight District titles in a row

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Round 3. This time, the District 10 2A championship is on the line as Wilmington welcomes Farrell.

The Greyhounds opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive which culminated with a Luke Edwards’ 4-yard touchdown run to give Wilmington an early 7-0 advantage.

On Farrell’s second offensive possession, Trian Holden was picked off by Mason Reed and returned for six-points.

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 13-0 (1st)

First Quarter

W – Luke Edwards, 4-yard TD run (W 7-0)

W – Mason Reed, 27-yard interception return for TD (W 13-0)