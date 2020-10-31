Wilmington jumps out to an early lead over Farrell

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Round 3. This time, the District 10 2A championship is on the line as Wilmington welcomes Farrell.
The Greyhounds opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive which culminated with a Luke Edwards’ 4-yard touchdown run to give Wilmington an early 7-0 advantage.
On Farrell’s second offensive possession, Trian Holden was picked off by Mason Reed and returned for six-points.
Scoring Chart
Wilmington, 13-0 (1st)
First Quarter
W – Luke Edwards, 4-yard TD run (W 7-0)
W – Mason Reed, 27-yard interception return for TD (W 13-0)