NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – “Blue Collar.” That’s how first-year head coach Matt Miller would describe the Wilmington Area hockey team.

“They are just going to come and they’re going to grind you down,” Miller said. “We’re not afraid to play the body. We’re not afraid to put someone in front of the net to create havoc. If you’re in front of our net, you’ll be on your rear really fast.”

The team was started just four years ago, but the Greyhounds have a made a splash in the league after advancing to the postseason last year.

“We’re a very new team, so we’re kind of making a name for ourselves I’d say within the last four years with this group of guys with how we’ve carried ourselves and how we’ve played so far through those four years,” senior Drake Tomak said.

This season, Wilmington is currently 10-5-0-2 record and sitting in fourth place. The Greyhounds have one of the top scorers in the division. Of 135 skates, Senior Drake Tomak leads the division in points (47) and assists (25) and ranks second in goals (22).

“He’s always a threat anytime he steps on the ice to make something happen and we trust him in any situation out there,” Miller said.

With just one regular season game left on Tuesday, it’s a must win for the Greyhounds to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Thinking that I could have one game left is a pretty sour feeling, but to think that we could have more if unimaginable at this point,” senior Logan Popovich said. “It sucks its the last year for everything, so kind of want to make on more run.”

“We have a great group of seniors this year and they’re just all wonderful people,” Miller added. “And honestly, that’s what I want. I want them to make the playoffs for them. I want them to have that opportunity one more time to compete in the playoffs and hopefully create some noise and maybe do something beyond that.

The Greyhounds face off against Trinity on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.