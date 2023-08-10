NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greyhounds’ volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 28 – Portersville Christian
Aug. 30 – at Union
Sept. 4 – Reynolds
Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament
Sept. 12 – Franklin
Sept. 14 – at Oil City
Sept. 18 – Farrell
Sept. 19 – Saegertown
Sept. 21 – at Titusville
Sept. 25 – Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 26 – at Lakeview
Sept. 28 – at Sharon
Oct. 3 – art Mercer
Oct. 5 – Greenville
Oct. 7 – at Greenville Tournament
Oct. 10 – at Reynolds
Oct. 12 – Slippery Rock
Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational
Oct. 17 – Sharpsville
Oct. 18 – at Hickory
Oct. 19 – at Grove City
Wilmington High School
Nickname: The Greyhounds
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142
