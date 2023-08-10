NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greyhounds’ volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 28 – Portersville Christian

Aug. 30 – at Union

Sept. 4 – Reynolds

Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament

Sept. 12 – Franklin

Sept. 14 – at Oil City

Sept. 18 – Farrell

Sept. 19 – Saegertown

Sept. 21 – at Titusville

Sept. 25 – Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 26 – at Lakeview

Sept. 28 – at Sharon

Oct. 3 – art Mercer

Oct. 5 – Greenville

Oct. 7 – at Greenville Tournament

Oct. 10 – at Reynolds

Oct. 12 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational

Oct. 17 – Sharpsville

Oct. 18 – at Hickory

Oct. 19 – at Grove City

Wilmington High School

Nickname: The Greyhounds

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

