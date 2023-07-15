NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greyhounds’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 30 – at Grove City

• Aug. 31 – at Fairview

• Sept. 2 – Girard

• Sept. 5 – Greenville

• Sept. 7 – at Hickory

• Sept. 11 – at Titusville

• Sept. 13 – at Slippery Rock

• Sept. 16 – Sharon

• Sept. 18 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 20 – at Sharpsville

• Sept. 26 – at Mercer

• Sept. 28 – West Middlesex

• Oct. 4 – Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 10 – Sharpsville

• Oct. 12 – Mercer

• Oct. 16 – at West Middlesex

• Oct. 18 – Corry

• Oct. 19 – at Cambridge Springs

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 29 – Slippery Rock

• Aug. 30 – Grove City

• Sept. 5 – at Sharon

• Sept. 7 – Hickory

• Sept. 11 – Neshannock

• Sept. 13 – West Middlesex

• Sept. 19 – at Mercer

• Sept. 21 – Sharpsville

• Sept. 23 – Greenville

• Sept. 25 – Commodore Perry

• Sept. 27 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 28 – at Crawford Christian

• Sept. 30 – at Girard

• Oct. 3 – at West Middlesex

• Oct. 5 – Mercer

• Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville

• Oct. 11 – at Commodore Perry

• Oct. 17 – Kennedy Catholic

Wilmington High School

Nickname: The Greyhounds

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

Stadium location: 350 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the WHS soccer schedule please contact support.