NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greyhounds’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 30 – at Grove City
• Aug. 31 – at Fairview
• Sept. 2 – Girard
• Sept. 5 – Greenville
• Sept. 7 – at Hickory
• Sept. 11 – at Titusville
• Sept. 13 – at Slippery Rock
• Sept. 16 – Sharon
• Sept. 18 – at Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 20 – at Sharpsville
• Sept. 26 – at Mercer
• Sept. 28 – West Middlesex
• Oct. 4 – Kennedy Catholic
• Oct. 10 – Sharpsville
• Oct. 12 – Mercer
• Oct. 16 – at West Middlesex
• Oct. 18 – Corry
• Oct. 19 – at Cambridge Springs
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 29 – Slippery Rock
• Aug. 30 – Grove City
• Sept. 5 – at Sharon
• Sept. 7 – Hickory
• Sept. 11 – Neshannock
• Sept. 13 – West Middlesex
• Sept. 19 – at Mercer
• Sept. 21 – Sharpsville
• Sept. 23 – Greenville
• Sept. 25 – Commodore Perry
• Sept. 27 – at Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 28 – at Crawford Christian
• Sept. 30 – at Girard
• Oct. 3 – at West Middlesex
• Oct. 5 – Mercer
• Oct. 9 – at Sharpsville
• Oct. 11 – at Commodore Perry
• Oct. 17 – Kennedy Catholic
Wilmington High School
Nickname: The Greyhounds
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 400 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142
Stadium location: 350 Wood St, New Wilmington, PA 16142
