Wilmington High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – After spending 10 years with the Wilmington Greyhound boys’ basketball program as the head coach, he moved over to lead the girls’ group last year.

Following a 2-win pandemic season, Jeckavitch likes what he has in place. “With many starters back and several returning letter winners, we’re looking to continue to lay the foundation on a successful program. We struggled last year but we did see improvement as the season progressed. The girls feel much more confident to take the next step in their second year in the system. We’re looking to compete each and every game and if we do so, wins should be a result of that. An above .500 record is the goal. With experience now at the varsity level, we’re believing that the moment won’t be too big for those girls.”

The Greyhounds return four starters – Jadyn Flick, Maelee Whiting, Sarah Dieter, and Annalee Gardner – to go along with returning letter winners: Madison Graham and Renee Ealy. A group of newcomers on the team who are expected to contribute include Lia Krarup, Kayah Brewer, Ellery Phanco, Stephanie Klamut and Emily Arblaster

Last year, the team saw 4 players average 3-points or more (Ealy, 5.9; Gardner, 4.1; Whiting, 3.9; Flick, 3.1). Also, four players contributed by averaging 4-rebounds or better last year as well (Whiting, 4.7; Flick, 4.6; Gardner, 4.2; Graham, 4.0).

Wilmington opens play on December 10 in the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament.

Wilmington Greyhounds

Head Coach: Mike Jeckavitch

2020-21 Record: 2-13 (2-8), Region 4

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 27.2

Scoring Defense: 45.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Renee Ealy – 5.9

Rebounding: Maelee Whiting – 4.7

Assists: Annalee Gardner – 2.8

Steals: Sarah Dieter & Jadyn Flick – 2.0

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Karns City Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Karns City Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 13 – at Meadville

Dec. 16 – Portersville Christian

Dec. 17 – Rocky Grove

Dec. 21 – at Oil City

Dec. 28 – at Shenango Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Shenango Christmas Tournament

Jan. 6 – Titusville

Jan. 7 – Meadville

Jan. 13 – Sharpsville

Jan. 17 – Oil City

Jan. 20 – at Sharon

Jan. 24 – Lakeview

Jan. 27 – at Greenville

Jan. 31 – at Titusville

Feb. 2 – at Union

Feb. 5 – Hickory

Feb. 7 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 10 – Sharon

Feb. 14 – at Lakeview

Feb. 17 – Greenville