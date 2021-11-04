Wilmington High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – After spending 10 years with the Wilmington Greyhound boys’ basketball program as the head coach, he moved over to lead the girls’ group last year.
Following a 2-win pandemic season, Jeckavitch likes what he has in place. “With many starters back and several returning letter winners, we’re looking to continue to lay the foundation on a successful program. We struggled last year but we did see improvement as the season progressed. The girls feel much more confident to take the next step in their second year in the system. We’re looking to compete each and every game and if we do so, wins should be a result of that. An above .500 record is the goal. With experience now at the varsity level, we’re believing that the moment won’t be too big for those girls.”
The Greyhounds return four starters – Jadyn Flick, Maelee Whiting, Sarah Dieter, and Annalee Gardner – to go along with returning letter winners: Madison Graham and Renee Ealy. A group of newcomers on the team who are expected to contribute include Lia Krarup, Kayah Brewer, Ellery Phanco, Stephanie Klamut and Emily Arblaster
Last year, the team saw 4 players average 3-points or more (Ealy, 5.9; Gardner, 4.1; Whiting, 3.9; Flick, 3.1). Also, four players contributed by averaging 4-rebounds or better last year as well (Whiting, 4.7; Flick, 4.6; Gardner, 4.2; Graham, 4.0).
Wilmington opens play on December 10 in the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament.
Wilmington Greyhounds
Head Coach: Mike Jeckavitch
2020-21 Record: 2-13 (2-8), Region 4
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 27.2
Scoring Defense: 45.7
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Renee Ealy – 5.9
Rebounding: Maelee Whiting – 4.7
Assists: Annalee Gardner – 2.8
Steals: Sarah Dieter & Jadyn Flick – 2.0
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Karns City Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Karns City Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Meadville
Dec. 16 – Portersville Christian
Dec. 17 – Rocky Grove
Dec. 21 – at Oil City
Dec. 28 – at Shenango Christmas Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Shenango Christmas Tournament
Jan. 6 – Titusville
Jan. 7 – Meadville
Jan. 13 – Sharpsville
Jan. 17 – Oil City
Jan. 20 – at Sharon
Jan. 24 – Lakeview
Jan. 27 – at Greenville
Jan. 31 – at Titusville
Feb. 2 – at Union
Feb. 5 – Hickory
Feb. 7 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 10 – Sharon
Feb. 14 – at Lakeview
Feb. 17 – Greenville