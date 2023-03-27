NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach John Frank expects his Greyhound group, “To play hard to get back to the District 10 [playoffs] to get another chance at winning [the title] that we’ve been close [to doing so] the last few years. I feel this group has the passion to do this and to qualify for the states.”
Wilmington features five seniors – Faith Jones (C), Chloe Krarup (2B), Malia Baney (1B), Paije Peterson (3B) and Maelee Whiting (RF) to go along with junior Garson Grubbs (SS) and a strong group of sophomores in Kara Deal (LF/3B), Ava Williamson (P) and Lia Krarup (LF/IF).
Coach Frank also likes what he sees from his freshmen bunch – Avery Harlan (CF), Kylia Baney (RF) and Stella Manard.
“Our strength is our pitching and how they put the bat on the ball,” says Frank. “They work hard as a unit. We also have some great assistant coaches with Matt Jones, Brent Harlan and Jim Buxton – who have been with me since I began here.”
The Greyhounds will play against Reynolds on Tuesday, March 28.
Wilmington Greyhounds Softball Preview
2022 Record: 10-7
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Seneca in District 10 (2A) quarterfinals
Coach: John Frank
Key Returnees
Malia Baney, Senior
Faith Jones, Senior
Chloe Krarup, Senior
Paije Peterson, Senior
Maelee Whiting, Senior
Grason Grubbs, Junior
Kara Deal, Sophomore
Lia Krarup, Sophomore
Ava Williamson, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – Reynolds
Mar. 30 – Farrell
Apr. 1 – New Castle
Apr. 4 – at Mercer
Apr. 11 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 13 – Sharpsville
Apr. 18 – Lakeview
Apr. 20 – at Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 21 – at Moniteau
Apr. 25 – at Reynolds
Apr. 27 – at Farrell
May 2 – Mercer
May 4 – West Middlesex
May 6 – at Blackhawk
May 9 – at Sharpsville
May 11 – at Lakeview
May 16 – Kennedy Catholic