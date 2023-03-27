NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach John Frank expects his Greyhound group, “To play hard to get back to the District 10 [playoffs] to get another chance at winning [the title] that we’ve been close [to doing so] the last few years. I feel this group has the passion to do this and to qualify for the states.”

Wilmington features five seniors – Faith Jones (C), Chloe Krarup (2B), Malia Baney (1B), Paije Peterson (3B) and Maelee Whiting (RF) to go along with junior Garson Grubbs (SS) and a strong group of sophomores in Kara Deal (LF/3B), Ava Williamson (P) and Lia Krarup (LF/IF).

Coach Frank also likes what he sees from his freshmen bunch – Avery Harlan (CF), Kylia Baney (RF) and Stella Manard.

“Our strength is our pitching and how they put the bat on the ball,” says Frank. “They work hard as a unit. We also have some great assistant coaches with Matt Jones, Brent Harlan and Jim Buxton – who have been with me since I began here.”

The Greyhounds will play against Reynolds on Tuesday, March 28.

Wilmington Greyhounds Softball Preview

2022 Record: 10-7

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Seneca in District 10 (2A) quarterfinals

Coach: John Frank

Key Returnees

Malia Baney, Senior

Faith Jones, Senior

Chloe Krarup, Senior

Paije Peterson, Senior

Maelee Whiting, Senior

Grason Grubbs, Junior

Kara Deal, Sophomore

Lia Krarup, Sophomore

Ava Williamson, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – Reynolds

Mar. 30 – Farrell

Apr. 1 – New Castle

Apr. 4 – at Mercer

Apr. 11 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 13 – Sharpsville

Apr. 18 – Lakeview

Apr. 20 – at Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 21 – at Moniteau

Apr. 25 – at Reynolds

Apr. 27 – at Farrell

May 2 – Mercer

May 4 – West Middlesex

May 6 – at Blackhawk

May 9 – at Sharpsville

May 11 – at Lakeview

May 16 – Kennedy Catholic