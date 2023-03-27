NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – After last year’s 16-6 overall record and 14-2 in the region, Wilmington expects to be back in the hunt once again with the proper approach according to coach James Geramita.

“We’ll take things one game at a time,” Geramita said. “Of course, we’d like to be playing for a district championship but there’s a lot to accomplish before that time. Just as in the past, we’re expecting to be competing for a region championship by the end of the season. But in order to be in that spot, we must take care of business each and every day.”

Wilmington returns senior Garrett Heller (1B/P) along with a quartet of juniors (Ben Miller, OF; Tyler Mikulin, OF/P; Rocky Serafino, 3B/P; and Shane Book, IF). Sophomore Hunter Jones (IF/P) will also return along with freshmen Brodie Dewberry (IF).

The group welcomes back all members but three. “With seven starters in grades 11 and 12, the team has all the experience needed to make a deep playoff run. With a possible four-man rotation, we’re not short on arms, which will help us as we get later into the season,” Geramita said.

The Greyhounds open their season on Monday, March 27.

Wilmington Greyhounds Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 16-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to West Middlesex in District 10 quarterfinal

Coach: James Geramita

Key Returnees

Garrett Heller, Senior

Shane Book, Junior

Tyler Mikulin, Junior

Ben Miller, Junior

Rocky Serafino, Junior

Hunter Jones, Sophomore

Brodie Dewberry, Freshman

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Jamestown

Mar. 29 – at Sharpsville

Mar. 31 – at Mohawk

Apr. 3 – Reynolds

Apr. 5 – at Mercer

Apr. 10 – at Hickory

Apr. 12 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 15 – at Moniteau

Apr. 17 – at Greenville

Apr. 19 – Lakeview

Apr. 21 – at Grove City

Apr. 24 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 26 – at Jamestown

Apr. 28 – Sharpsville

May 1 – at Reynolds

May 3 – Mercer

May 4 – West Middlesex

May 10 – Greenville

May 15 – at Lakeview

May 17 – at Kennedy Catholic