NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – After last year’s 16-6 overall record and 14-2 in the region, Wilmington expects to be back in the hunt once again with the proper approach according to coach James Geramita.
“We’ll take things one game at a time,” Geramita said. “Of course, we’d like to be playing for a district championship but there’s a lot to accomplish before that time. Just as in the past, we’re expecting to be competing for a region championship by the end of the season. But in order to be in that spot, we must take care of business each and every day.”
Wilmington returns senior Garrett Heller (1B/P) along with a quartet of juniors (Ben Miller, OF; Tyler Mikulin, OF/P; Rocky Serafino, 3B/P; and Shane Book, IF). Sophomore Hunter Jones (IF/P) will also return along with freshmen Brodie Dewberry (IF).
The group welcomes back all members but three. “With seven starters in grades 11 and 12, the team has all the experience needed to make a deep playoff run. With a possible four-man rotation, we’re not short on arms, which will help us as we get later into the season,” Geramita said.
The Greyhounds open their season on Monday, March 27.
Wilmington Greyhounds Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 16-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to West Middlesex in District 10 quarterfinal
Coach: James Geramita
Key Returnees
Garrett Heller, Senior
Shane Book, Junior
Tyler Mikulin, Junior
Ben Miller, Junior
Rocky Serafino, Junior
Hunter Jones, Sophomore
Brodie Dewberry, Freshman
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Jamestown
Mar. 29 – at Sharpsville
Mar. 31 – at Mohawk
Apr. 3 – Reynolds
Apr. 5 – at Mercer
Apr. 10 – at Hickory
Apr. 12 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 15 – at Moniteau
Apr. 17 – at Greenville
Apr. 19 – Lakeview
Apr. 21 – at Grove City
Apr. 24 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 26 – at Jamestown
Apr. 28 – Sharpsville
May 1 – at Reynolds
May 3 – Mercer
May 4 – West Middlesex
May 10 – Greenville
May 15 – at Lakeview
May 17 – at Kennedy Catholic