Susen scores 2 TDs; Wilmington up big

Ridgway will try and pull the upset of Wilmington

Greyhounds are a perfect 11-0 this season

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington is in search of another trip to Hershey. Tonight, Ridgway will attempt to deny the Greyhounds.

On the ‘Hounds first drive, Ethan Susen pushed his way into the end zone to score the game’s initial points with a 5-yard touchdown.

Susen races for his second score of the day – this time from 45-yards away.

Midway through the second quarter, Darren Miller gets involved on a scoring play. His went for 19-yards as Wilmington went up 21-0 with 6:53 left in the opening half.

Just before the half, the Elkers’ Tyler Watts recovered a fumble and returned it 72-yards to cut the Greyhound lead to 21-7.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 5-yard TD run (W 7-0)

W – Ethan Susen, 45-yard TD run (W 14-0)

Second Quarter

W – Darren Miller, 19-yard TD run (W 21-0)

R – Tyler Watts, 72-yard fumble recovery return for TD (W 21-7)