SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Wilmington girls basketball team is heading to the Class 3A District 10 title game for the first time in program history after topping Greenville 52-39 Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights and to hear reaction from the Greyhounds.

The win will also send Wilmington to the state playoffs for the first time in school history.

“That was one of the goals early in the season,” says Wilmington head coach Mike Jeckavitch. “We just wanted to get a chance to play in the District 10 championship game. I am at a loss for words.”

The Greyhounds opened up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but watched the Trojans cut it to just six down the stretch.

But in the final minutes, Wilmington would pull away for good to grab the win.

Sophomore Lia Krarup had a game-high 23 points while Maya Jeckavitch had 15.

“It feels so amazing,” Krarup says. “I mean, I am just so happy to do it with my team. This is something we have been wanting this entire year now so it feels great.”

For Greenville, seniors Grace Cano and Josie Lewis had 14 and 10 points respectively to lead the Trojans.

Wilmington will take on Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday in the Class 3A District 10 title game.