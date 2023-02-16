GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — The Wilmington girls basketball team won its first Region title since 1995 with a 41-35 victory over Greenville Thursday night.

The Hounds were led by sophomore Lia Krarup, who finished with 15 points. Greenville got a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds from senior Grace Cano.

Wilmington built a 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter, but the Trojans trimmed that advantage to just 2 points late in the fourth.

Two clutch buckets from Krarup in the final two minutes proved to be the difference. Wilmington finishes the regular season 19-3 overall and claims the Region 4 title with an 11-1 conference record.

Greenville falls to 17-5 on the campaign and finishes 10-2 in the conference play.