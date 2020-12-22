Wilmington Football well-represented in All-State honors

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A total of seven Wilmington Football standouts were honored on Tuesday with the release of the the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A football all-state team.
Greyhounds’ Head Coach Brandon Phillian was named Class 2A Coach of the Year.
Wilmington players that were honored include: Running Backs Darren Miller and Ethan Susen. They were joined by Linemen Connor Vass-Gal, Jacob Chimiak and Weston Phanco. Defensive Back Caelan Bender and Mason Reed were also named All-State.
That group helped lead Wilmington to a third trip to the state championship game in the last four years.
2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
CLASS 2A
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside — 5-10, 185 senior
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-3, 175 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge — 6-2, 189 senior
Jack Krug, Brookville — 6-0, 195 senior
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls — 6-3, 230 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190 junior
Darren Miller, Wilmington — 5-11, 185 senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 195 junior
Zack Miller, South Williamsport — 5-10, 175 senior
Ethan Susen, Wilmington — 5-9, 170 senior
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171 junior
Brice Butler, Farrell — 5-9, 175 senior
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge — 6-4, 198 senior
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley — 6-0, 210 senior
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington — 6-2, 320 senior
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell — 6-3, 295 senior
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls — 6-2, 222 senior
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington — 6-2, 315 senior
Mitch Miles, Laurel — 6-4, 295 senior
Weston Phanco, Wilmington — 6-2, 280 senior
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis — 6-2, 190 senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 185 junior
Garrett Laudenslager, Line Mountain — 6-2, 200 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock — 6-5, 230 senior
Connor Rager, Richland — 6-3, 270 senior
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain — 6-1, 215 senior
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-1, 225 junior
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210 senior
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls — 5-9, 185 senior
Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 6-0, 210 junior
Nathan Waltman, Karns City — 6-5, 240 senior
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights — 6-1, 195 senior
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox — 6-1, 230 senior
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington — 5-10, 190 senior
Aaron Willis, Windber — 6-0, 165 senior
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse — 6-0, 187 senior
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 165 senior
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley — 5-7, 133 senior
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington — 6-0, 170 senior
Cole Serfass, Palmerton — 6-3, 200 sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington