Wilmington Football well-represented in All-State honors

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A total of seven Wilmington Football standouts were honored on Tuesday with the release of the the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 2A football all-state team.

Greyhounds’ Head Coach Brandon Phillian was named Class 2A Coach of the Year.

Wilmington players that were honored include: Running Backs Darren Miller and Ethan Susen. They were joined by Linemen Connor Vass-Gal, Jacob Chimiak and Weston Phanco. Defensive Back Caelan Bender and Mason Reed were also named All-State.

That group helped lead Wilmington to a third trip to the state championship game in the last four years.

2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team

CLASS 2A

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside — 5-10, 185 senior

Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-3, 175 senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge — 6-2, 189 senior

Jack Krug, Brookville — 6-0, 195 senior

Running Back

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls — 6-3, 230 senior

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190 junior

Darren Miller, Wilmington — 5-11, 185 senior

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 195 junior

Zack Miller, South Williamsport — 5-10, 175 senior

Ethan Susen, Wilmington — 5-9, 170 senior

Wide Receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171 junior

Brice Butler, Farrell — 5-9, 175 senior

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge — 6-4, 198 senior

Tight End

Mason Leib, Penns Valley — 6-0, 210 senior

Offensive Line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington — 6-2, 320 senior

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell — 6-3, 295 senior

Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls — 6-2, 222 senior

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington — 6-2, 315 senior

Mitch Miles, Laurel — 6-4, 295 senior

Weston Phanco, Wilmington — 6-2, 280 senior

Athlete

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis — 6-2, 190 senior

Kellen Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 185 junior

Garrett Laudenslager, Line Mountain — 6-2, 200 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Spencer Perry, Neshannock — 6-5, 230 senior

Connor Rager, Richland — 6-3, 270 senior

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain — 6-1, 215 senior

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-1, 225 junior

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210 senior

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls — 5-9, 185 senior

Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 6-0, 210 junior

Nathan Waltman, Karns City — 6-5, 240 senior

Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights — 6-1, 195 senior

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox — 6-1, 230 senior

Defensive Back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington — 5-10, 190 senior

Aaron Willis, Windber — 6-0, 165 senior

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse — 6-0, 187 senior

Jake Davis, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 165 senior

Specialist

Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley — 5-7, 133 senior

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington — 6-0, 170 senior

Cole Serfass, Palmerton — 6-3, 200 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington