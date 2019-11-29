Bender to Susen ties game for Wilmington

Greyhounds attempt to reach Hershey once again

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington attempts to reach the State Finals for the third consecutive year. However, the Greyhounds will have to get by Avonworth tonight.

Avonworth opened the game by going 35 yards on 5 plays (following a 45 yard kickoff return) which was capped off by a Park Penrod pass play to Theo Newhouse which resulted in a touchdown.

Following a Wilmington fumble, the Antelopes got the ball back inside the ‘Hounds 30. Six plays later, it was the Greyhounds turn to get a takeaway. At the goal line, Braxton Shimrack came away with the recovery in the end zone to deny the Antelopes of another score.

Following the turnover, the Greyhounds went on a 16 play, 80 yard drive which ended in an Ethan Susen touchdown grab from Caelan Bender to tie the game up early in the second quarter.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

A – Theo Newhouse, 10-yard TD catch from Park Penrod (A 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 9-yard TD catch from Caelan Bener (T 7-7)