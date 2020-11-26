Wilmington excited for another shot at powerhouse Southern Columbia

Wilmington will meet Southern Columbia for the third time in four years in the State Championship game

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Wilmington football team has just three losses in the last four years.

Two of those losses are to Southern Columbia in the Class 2A State Championship game.

The Greyhounds will have another chance to put those demons to rest as they take on Southern Columbia Saturday in the Class 2A State Final.

“We are ready to go, I think it is going to be fun,” said senior running back Darren Miller. “We are going to work hard all week and try and bring our A-game. We know they are going to be a fantastic team but we are going to go after them.”

The Greyhounds were outscored 97 to 14 in those two defeats in Hershey, and the powerhouse that is Southern Columbia hasn’t slowed down. They are riding a 59 game win streak, with three straight titles. Their head coach is just one win away from becoming the winningest coach in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Just a tremendous about of respect for them and their program,” said head coach Brandon Phillian. “We are just thankful that we have earned the opportunity to go down and compete and battle with these guys. We know it will be a big test.”

“Big key for us to knock off their streak,” said senior lineman Weston Phanco. “And that will be motivation for us to knock off their win game streak.”

For the Greyhounds to slay the beast, it will all start with Phanco and the offensive line.

“For the lineman, every game going further and further it gets bigger and bigger for us,” Phanco said. “So we have to be more efficient on the line and more consistent and get our jobs done.”

“Going to be a very physical battle,” said senior running back Ethan Susen.

“It is going to start up front, our line has to take care of the front line and then our backs have to take care of the holes. So if we play a physical football game all four quarters I think we have a chance to win the state championship,” Susen added.

The Wilmington senior class will have a milestone on the line as well Saturday. A win not only brings the school their first state title since 2008, but it would also mark the group’s 50th career win.

“It would just be fantastic, you know?” Miller said. “Super exciting. I think to make it happen would be absolutely unreal.”

“For us to finish the job here it would be a great feeling and I know the community would be very proud of us too,” Susen said.

“I think to win a state championship would bring so much joy, so much happiness to so many people,” Phillian said. “And that is something that we would just be beyond excited about if we’re able to go down there and make it happen on Sunday.”

Wilmington and Southern Columbia will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hershey.