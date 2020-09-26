Wilmington continues their regular season win streak by defeating Sharpsville

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Make it 21, Wilmington shuts out Sharpsville 42-0 for their 21st straight regular season win.
The Greyhounds improve to 3-0 while Sharpsville falls to 1-2.
Wilmington’s quarterback Caelan Bender ran for 2 touchdowns and also threw a 5-yard strike to Mason Reed for another. The ‘Hounds saw 5 different players score touchdowns.
Last year, the Greyhounds topped Sharpsville, 37-0, on October 11.
SCORING CHART
Wilmington, 42-0
First Quarter
W – Luke Edwards, 5-yard TD run (W 7-0)
W – Caelan Bender, 42-yard TD run (W 14-0)
W – Darren Miller, 47-yard TD run (W 21-0)
Second Quarter
W – Mason Reed, 5-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 28-0)
W – Caelan Bender, 42-yard TD run (W 35-0)
Third Quarter
W – Ethan Susen, 80-yard TD run (W 42-0)
A pair of road games will be in front of each team next week. Sharpsville will take on Farrell while Wilmington will play at Greenville.
Upcoming Schedules
Sharpsville
Oct. 2 – at Farrell
Oct. 9 – Greenville
Wilmington
Oct. 2 – at Greenville
Oct. 10 – Farrell