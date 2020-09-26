Wilmington continues their regular season win streak by defeating Sharpsville

Greyhounds are averaging 43.7 points per game this year

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Make it 21, Wilmington shuts out Sharpsville 42-0 for their 21st straight regular season win.

The Greyhounds improve to 3-0 while Sharpsville falls to 1-2.

Wilmington’s quarterback Caelan Bender ran for 2 touchdowns and also threw a 5-yard strike to Mason Reed for another. The ‘Hounds saw 5 different players score touchdowns.

Last year, the Greyhounds topped Sharpsville, 37-0, on October 11.

SCORING CHART

Wilmington, 42-0

First Quarter

W – Luke Edwards, 5-yard TD run (W 7-0)

W – Caelan Bender, 42-yard TD run (W 14-0)

W – Darren Miller, 47-yard TD run (W 21-0)

Second Quarter

W – Mason Reed, 5-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 28-0)

W – Caelan Bender, 42-yard TD run (W 35-0)

Third Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 80-yard TD run (W 42-0)

A pair of road games will be in front of each team next week. Sharpsville will take on Farrell while Wilmington will play at Greenville.

Upcoming Schedules

Sharpsville

Oct. 2 – at Farrell

Oct. 9 – Greenville

Wilmington

Oct. 2 – at Greenville

Oct. 10 – Farrell