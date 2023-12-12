WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline junior DeShaun Will racked up 15 points in the first half to help open up a 12-point halftime lead as the Irish took down Warren Harding 76-57 on Tuesday night.

Will scored the first 8 points of the game for Ursuline after knocking down two three-pointers and 15 of the first 25 points.

The Irish held 36-24 at halftime before expanding on that to take down the Raiders by 19 points.

Harding suffers its first loss of the season to fall to 2-1 and will next take on Villa Angela-St. Joseph on Friday.

Ursuline improves to 4-0 on the young season and will next host Youngstown East.