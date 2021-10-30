Willie Somerset spotlighted Duquense basketball in the early-60s

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Willie Somerset was not only a dynamic guard while playing basketball but he also was a standout running back despite his 5’8 stature on the gridiron.

At Farrell, he played a key role on coach Ed McCluskey’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1959 and in 1960. He was named First-Team All-State as a junior and a senior. He finished up his prep career with 1202 points which included 567 points as a senior for the Steelers.

In the fall of 1959, Somerset scored 13 rushing touchdowns on the Steelers’ undefeated team (8-0-2).

At Duquense, he scored 20-points or more in each of his three seasons while playing for the Dukes. As a sophomore (in 1961-62), He averaged 19.5 points and shot 78.4% from the line. As a junior (1963-64), he put together a season where he averaged 24.7 points, 5 rebounds and shot 80.8% from the charity stripe. As a senior, he was named Al-American after duplicating his scoring average (24.7) and seeing his rebounding total rise to 6.1 per game. With Somerset in the fold, the Dukes recorded a 52-24 record. He graduated from Duquense in 1965 as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1725 points.

In the 1965 NBA Draft, Somerset was picked by the Baltimore Bullets in the 7th round.

Willie Somerset, G/Duquense

Career: 76 games played; 22.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 80.6% FT

Tournament Games

Mar. 17, 1964 (NIT Tournament) – Army 67 Dukes 65 OT

Mar. 24, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Loyola, IL 95 Dukes 84

Mar. 22, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – St. John’s 75 Dukes 65

Mar. 20, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Dukes 88 Bradley 85

Mar. 17, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Dukes 70 Navy 58

