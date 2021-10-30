Willie Somerset spotlighted Duquense basketball in the early-60s

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Duquesne University Dukes, Farrell Steelers, Basketball

Adobe Stock

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Willie Somerset was not only a dynamic guard while playing basketball but he also was a standout running back despite his 5’8 stature on the gridiron.

At Farrell, he played a key role on coach Ed McCluskey’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1959 and in 1960. He was named First-Team All-State as a junior and a senior. He finished up his prep career with 1202 points which included 567 points as a senior for the Steelers.

In the fall of 1959, Somerset scored 13 rushing touchdowns on the Steelers’ undefeated team (8-0-2).

At Duquense, he scored 20-points or more in each of his three seasons while playing for the Dukes. As a sophomore (in 1961-62), He averaged 19.5 points and shot 78.4% from the line. As a junior (1963-64), he put together a season where he averaged 24.7 points, 5 rebounds and shot 80.8% from the charity stripe. As a senior, he was named Al-American after duplicating his scoring average (24.7) and seeing his rebounding total rise to 6.1 per game. With Somerset in the fold, the Dukes recorded a 52-24 record. He graduated from Duquense in 1965 as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1725 points.

In the 1965 NBA Draft, Somerset was picked by the Baltimore Bullets in the 7th round.

Willie Somerset, G/Duquense
Career: 76 games played; 22.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 80.6% FT

Tournament Games
Mar. 17, 1964 (NIT Tournament) – Army 67 Dukes 65 OT
Mar. 24, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Loyola, IL 95 Dukes 84
Mar. 22, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – St. John’s 75 Dukes 65
Mar. 20, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Dukes 88 Bradley 85
Mar. 17, 1962 (NIT Tournament) – Dukes 70 Navy 58

Countdown to College Basketball
October 30 – Duquense’s success rose with Somerset on the court
October 31 – Holden from Mooney guides Louisville to tournament
November 1 – Farrell’s two-way star drafted by NBA and NFL
November 2 – Harding’s Davis drafted in 1st round of NBA Draft
November 3 – Marin shines at Duke and in the NBA
November 4 – Rayen’s Jones makes name for himself in Mountain State
November 5 – Liberty grad put together solid career at Duke
November 6 – Augustin helps lead Providence back to prominence
November 7 – Potter great goes to Big East; later helps YSU to a 19-win year
November 8 – Boardman’s Dials named Big Ten Player of the Year

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com