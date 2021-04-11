Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans’ Kira Lewis Jr. (13) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Mfiondu Kabengele (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers. Williamson, who scored 25 points in the first half, fell one shy of his career best of 39 set March 26 against Denver.

He made 16 of 22 field goal attempts, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and had four assists as New Orleans won its second in a row.

Dean Wade scored a career-high 21 points and Kevin Love and rookie Isaac Okoro had 19 points apiece for Cleveland, which was without four starters.