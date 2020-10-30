Williamson, Mills & Seaman each scored in double-figures; Garfield appears to be strong once again

Garrettsville Garfield G-Men

Coach: Aaron Gilbert

2019-20 Record: 19-6 (10-2)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Trinity Williamson and Grace Mills. Juniors – Jenna Smith and Sarah Seaman

…The trio of Grace Mills (17.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.0 spg), Jenna Smith (15.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Sarah Seaman (10.2 ppg, 2.6 spg) are poised for a big year after last season’s 19-win campaign. Mills was honored as being named the Portage Trail County Player of the Year. The team will welcome back senior sharp-shooter Samantha Miller – who missed her entire junior season with an injury.

Coach Gilbert points out, “We return a veteran group that has been playing together for a long time. We’re hoping the lack of a summer and limited contact prior to the season will not affect the potential success of this season. We expect to compete for a league championship and return to District level play this year.”

The G-Men outscored their opposition by over 11-points a year ago (57.6 – 45.1) and shot 32% as a team from long distance.

“We’re hoping to stay healthy,” says Gilbert, “last season, several illnesses and a few key injuries were problematic throughout the year. We open with a very tough schedule, so being competitive and winning on the road will be key. Our first four games are on the road including the season opener at final four participant West Branch.”

2020-21 Schedule

Garrettsville Garfield

Nov. 21 – at West Branch

Nov. 23 – at LaBrae

Dec. 2 – at Southeast

Dec. 5 – at Mogadore

Dec. 7 – Liberty

Dec. 12 – Lake Center Christian

Dec. 14 – Newton Falls

Dec. 16 – Rootstown

Dec. 19 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 28 – at Howland Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Howland Tournament

Jan. 6 – Southeast

Jan. 9 – Mogadore

Jan. 13 – Western Reserve Academy

Jan. 16 – at Lake Center Christian

Jan. 20 – at Rootstown

Jan. 25 – at Champion

Jan. 27 – at Southeast

Jan. 30 – at Mogadore

Feb. 6 – Lake Center Christian

Feb. 10 – Rootstown

Feb. 13 – at Ravenna