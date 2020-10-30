Williamson, Mills & Seaman each scored in double-figures; Garfield appears to be strong once again

Garrettsville Garfield G-Men
Coach: Aaron Gilbert
2019-20 Record: 19-6 (10-2)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Trinity Williamson and Grace Mills. Juniors – Jenna Smith and Sarah Seaman
…The trio of Grace Mills (17.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.0 spg), Jenna Smith (15.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Sarah Seaman (10.2 ppg, 2.6 spg) are poised for a big year after last season’s 19-win campaign. Mills was honored as being named the Portage Trail County Player of the Year. The team will welcome back senior sharp-shooter Samantha Miller – who missed her entire junior season with an injury.
Coach Gilbert points out, “We return a veteran group that has been playing together for a long time. We’re hoping the lack of a summer and limited contact prior to the season will not affect the potential success of this season. We expect to compete for a league championship and return to District level play this year.”
The G-Men outscored their opposition by over 11-points a year ago (57.6 – 45.1) and shot 32% as a team from long distance.
“We’re hoping to stay healthy,” says Gilbert, “last season, several illnesses and a few key injuries were problematic throughout the year. We open with a very tough schedule, so being competitive and winning on the road will be key. Our first four games are on the road including the season opener at final four participant West Branch.”
2020-21 Schedule
Garrettsville Garfield
Nov. 21 – at West Branch
Nov. 23 – at LaBrae
Dec. 2 – at Southeast
Dec. 5 – at Mogadore
Dec. 7 – Liberty
Dec. 12 – Lake Center Christian
Dec. 14 – Newton Falls
Dec. 16 – Rootstown
Dec. 19 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 28 – at Howland Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Howland Tournament
Jan. 6 – Southeast
Jan. 9 – Mogadore
Jan. 13 – Western Reserve Academy
Jan. 16 – at Lake Center Christian
Jan. 20 – at Rootstown
Jan. 25 – at Champion
Jan. 27 – at Southeast
Jan. 30 – at Mogadore
Feb. 6 – Lake Center Christian
Feb. 10 – Rootstown
Feb. 13 – at Ravenna