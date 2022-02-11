STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Wildcats had four players reach double-digits in scoring in their dominating 68-39 victory over the Girard Indians Friday night. The victory improves the Wildcats to 13-5 on the season, 11-2 in the NE8. The Indians drop to 11-8, 8-6 in the league.



With the victory, the Wildcats stay just a half-game behind the league-leading Jefferson Falcons. They can grab a share of the title with a win over Lakeview next Friday.



“We have to handle each game that is in front of us,” Wildcats coach Michael Wernicki stated. “They (Girard) beat us the last time we played them, and if we sit here and start talking about if we do this or that and the other thing, we are going to lose to them again. If you take your mind off this game in any way, shape, or form, you’re going to lose. We know what our path is, and we just have to do what we need to do each night.”



“We’re just not playing very well right now,” Indians coach Craig Hannon admitted. “That’s on us as a coaching staff to figure that out. We have been falling behind early in games and we got it taken to us tonight. Credit to them. They really attacked us and played with a purpose that we didn’t match.”



The Wildcats were led by junior guard Chance Laczko with 18 points while Nick Delgratta added 15, and Ronnie Leonard with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sal Shaffer added 11 points while Isaac Pangio grabbed 6 rebounds to help the Wildcats on the boards.



The Wildcats raced out to a 10-1 lead at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter following a basket by Leonard. They would go on to hold a 16-9 lead at the end of the period.



They would double up the Indians at the 4:52 mark of the second stanza after Laczko drilled a three to make it 26-13 in favor of the Wildcats. They would go on to hold a 28-17 lead at the halftime break.



The Wildcats would essentially put the game away in the first 1:13 of the second half with a 6-2 run to make it 34-19. The Wildcats would go up by 20-points at 47-20 following a no-look, behind his back pass from Delgratta to Leonard for a bucket with 1:37 left in the third quarter. Leonard would follow that up by drilling a long-range three at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 52-31 lead.



“I thought our defensive effort was really good,” Wernicki remarked. “We focused on two things. Our defensive effort and trying to rebound as well as possible. And I think we did a decent job of that and it allowed us to get some easy baskets.”



The Wildcats would eventually go up by a game-high 32-points midway through the fourth period before the Indians closed the contest with a strong 7-4 run to close the game.



The loss overshadowed a tremendous performance by the Indians Thomas Cardiero who scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.



“We have a lot of work to do. The good news is that we still have two more games and a bunch of practices to help prepare for the tournament. We as a coaching staff need to figure out a way to put our kids in a better position to be successful,” Hannon said.



The Wildcats will be right back in action Saturday night when they host the Hudson Explorers. The Indians will try to bounce back on Monday night when they host the McDonald Blue Devils.