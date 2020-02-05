Wildcat duo to the next level: Struthers’ Walker & Hawkins make college decisions official

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers football team is sending two more student-athletes to the collegiate level.
Marcel Walker officially signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to Fairmont State University. Walker was recruited as a defensive tackle for the Fighting Falcons. This past season, he earned 1st Team honors in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Joining Walker in the signing Wednesday was senior Tyrese Hawkins, who shined as a versatile player for the Wildcats in recent years. Hawkins signed with Ashland University, where he was recruited to play defensive back for the Eagles.
Hawkins also earned 1st Team Northeast 8 honors as a senior, as well as multiple conference awards in previous seasons.
