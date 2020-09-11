Grove City cuts into Hickory’s lead; Hornets score late again

Clay Wiesen scored on a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The season opens in Region 3 with Grove City at Hickory. The Hornets are looking for redemption after last year’s District playoff loss to Grove City.

Hickory opened the game with a 4 play-60-yard drive which ended in Clay Wiesen’s 8-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets an early 7-0 lead.

Next time, the Hornets touched the ball, it was Wiesen again who scampered 35-yards for his second score of the game as Hickory jumps out to a 14-0 advantage midway through the first frame.

Just before the end of the opening quarter, Rocco Iacino caught a 75-yard pass from Michael Henwood for six points as Hickory jumped on top of the Eagles by 20-points (20-0).

Grove City got on the board late in the second quarter on a 10-play drive which culminated with an Anthony Nemec touchdown run.

Hickory recovered Grove City’s on-side kick attempt which gave them the ball around midfield. Six plays later, Iacino hauled in an 8-yard pass from Henwood once again for the score.

SCORING CHART

Hickory, 27-7 (H)

First Quarter

H -Clay Wiesen, 8-yard TD run (H 7-0)

H – Clay Wiesen, 35-yard TD run (H 14-0)

H – Rocco Iacino, 75-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 20-0)

Second Quarter

G – Anthony Nemec, 2-yard TD run (H 20-7)

H – Rocco Iacino, 8-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 27-7)