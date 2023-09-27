YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have received questions regarding the NFL schedule this Sunday on WKBN.

Due to the NFL contract with CBS, WKBN must show the 1 p.m. game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans this Sunday, October 1, and cannot show the 1 p.m. game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Under the NFL/CBS contract terms, both the Steelers and Browns claim Youngstown as a “secondary” home market.

The team that plays “away” automatically becomes the mandatory team. If they are both away or both at home, CBS would be able to pick whichever game is believed to deliver the largest audience.

Airing the Steelers game and not the Browns game is ultimately fulfilling that contract and was not a decision made on any level at WKBN.