Why Kennedy Catholic star Ike Herster chose Gannon over D1 programs like YSU

"Some coaches say they want you, but do they really need you?"

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Ike Herster had scholarship offers from both Youngstown State and Robert Morris following his sophomore season. However, last week, the Eagle’s standout committed to Division II Gannon to continue his academic and basketball career.

Watch the video above to hear why Herster chose Gannon University.

Ike Herster, a 6’6″ shooting guard, and led all of District Ten in scoring this season with over 27 points per game. He finished his high school career with 1,307 points, which ranks eighth all-time at Kennedy Catholic.

Gannon is a Division II basketball program and competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Knights are (13-11) this season, and (12-8) in the PSAC.