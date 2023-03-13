COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four NCAA women’s tournament teams will play in Columbus at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Saturday headlined by the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes.

OSU earned hosting rights for being one of the top 16 teams in the country.

The Buckeyes’ 19-0 start was their best in program history, which catapulted them to the No. 2 team in the country in January. OSU hit a losing skid from January 23 through February 5 losing four of its five games but ended the season on a high note with Big Ten tournament wins over Michigan and No. 1 seed Indiana before falling to Iowa in the conference championship game.

Printable 2023 NCAA Women’s Bracket

Schedule

#3 Ohio State vs. #14 James Madison, Saturday

#6 North Carolina vs. #11 Purdue/St. John’s, Saturday (Purdue and St. John’s playing in First 4)

OSU/James Madison vs. UNC/Purdue/St. John’s, Monday

About the teams

Ohio State

Seed: No. 3, Seattle Region

How they made it: 25-7, 12-6 conference; at-large selection, Big Ten tournament runner ups

One thing to know about the Buckeyes: Forward Cotie McMahon was voted Big Ten freshman of the year.

North Carolina

Seed: No. 6, Seattle Region

How they made it: 21-10, 11-7 conference; at-large selection

One thing to know about the Tar Heels: Leading scorer Deja Kelly averages 16.2 points per game.

Purdue

Seed: No. 11, Seattle Region

How they made it: 19-10, 9-8 conference; at-large selection

One thing to know about the Boilermakers: Only non-top-10 team to beat Ohio State with a 73-65 win on January 29.

St. John’s

Seed: No. 11, Seattle Region

How they made it: 22-8, 13-7 conference; at-large selection

One thing to know about the Red Storm: Beat No. 2 UConn on February 21, first win over Huskies in 11 years.

James Madison

Seed: No. 14, Seattle Region

How they made it: 26-7, 13-5 conference; Sun Belt Conference regular season champions and Sun Belt Conference tournament champions

One thing to know about the Dukes: Won the Sun Belt in their first year playing in the conference.