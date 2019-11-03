Who’s in… and who’s out: Ohio high school football playoff pairings released

13 high school football teams from here in the Valley have qualified for the OHSAA playoffs

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 8th

D2 – WARREN HARDING (7-3) at Massillon (10-0)

This is the 2nd straight playoff appearance for Warren Harding. The Raiders lost to Massillon in Week Three, 49-7.

D6 – WESTERN RESERVE (8-2) at SPRINGFIELD (10-0)

Springfield finished the regular undefeated, earning the Number One seed in Region 21, and the outright MVAC title. The Tigers will host Western Reserve, a team they beat 35-14 back in Week Nine.

D6 – SOUTHERN (10-0) at Trimble (10-0)

This is Southen Local’s 1st undefeated season. The Indians will now travel more than 140 miles to face the Trimble Tomcats, who have allowed just 6 points all season!

D6 – BROOKFIELD (8-2) at Mogadore (9-1)

The Warriors are the champions of the All-American Conference and will make their first appearance in the OHSAA playoffs since 2015. Brookfield will take on Mogadore, the champions of the Portage Trail Conference, and a team with 3 state titles, and 33 playoff appearances on their resume.

SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 9th

D4 – STRUTHERS (6-4) at POLAND (8-2)

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will meet up on the same field for the 2nd straight week. Poland won the Week Ten meeting, 14-12 and with it, claimed the outright Northeast Eight Conference title.

D4 – SALEM (8-2 / 7-3) at CVCA (8-2)

The Quakers are making their 3rd playoff appearance over the last 5 years.

D4 – HUBBARD (6-4) at Indian Creek (9-1)

The Eagles are one of five teams from the Northeast Eight Conference to qualify for the playoffs. All four of Hubbard’s losses have come against playoff teams.

D4 – GIRARD (6-4) at Perry (10-0)

The defending state runner-up Indians will start their playoff run on the road for a 3rd straight season. They take on undefeated Perry, a team they beat in the second round of the playoffs last year 42-33.

D5 – SOUTH RANGE (7-3) at Bellaire (7-3)

The Raiders finished the regular season on a 4-game winning streak, and will make their 17th appearance in the OHSAA playoffs.

D7 – WARREN JFK (8-3) at Independence (7-3) The Eagles are making their 5th straight, and 24th overall appearance in the OHSAA playoffs.

D7 – McDONALD (6-4) – at Lucas (8-2)

The Blue Devils will be making their 17th appearance in the OHSAA playoffs.