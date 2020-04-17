Who will replace McDonald’s basketball coaches? Girls job receiving large response within 24 hours

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald basketball will look much different next year, as far as the sidelines go.



For the first time in nearly a decade, both the girls and boys programs will be under new leadership. Head coach Jeff Rasile stepped down two weeks ago, and just Thursday, Amy Dolsak resigned after eight seasons. Both jobs were officially posted to the public this week.

“My phone has not stopped,” said Athletic Director Randy Riccitelli. “The girls job is getting ten times more attention than the boys job.”

“We’ve received interest from District Championship head coaches all the way down to people looking to get in as a head coach. We’ve received a lot of interest from all over the area on the girls’ side, so far.”



Rasile’s position was posted internally to the McDonald school system two weeks ago, and after no one applied, it was officially posted to the public on Wednesday with five or six applicants so far. With the timing of Dolsak’s decision, the girls’ job was openly posted Thursday and is receiving a large response within just 24 hours.

“Both coaches were excellent, they’ve set a standard that’s very high as far as the total student-athlete,” said Riccitelli. “Our kids have high expectations in the classroom and on the court and we’re looking for coaches that carry on the standard and tradition.”

Rasile’s departure wasn’t as much of a surprise with his son Zach heading to play college basketball at West Liberty. But Riccitelli said Dolsak’s resignation has been received differently in the McDonald community.

“Some people were shocked and sad because they knew how much Amy put into it and where she built the program from when she started,” said Riccitelli. “But when you have athletes that are so focused on hard-working as our kids are, they’re almost like a coach’s dream so I don’t see any issues with the transition.”



The girls’ roster is loaded for whoever takes over the program. The Blue Devils return their top 12 players, along with six seniors led by Molly and Maddy Howard. Dolsak led them to their first District Championship in 12 years this past season.

The boys program appears to be in more of a rebuilding mode after Zach Rasile’s departure. It’s not often you have to replace a 3,000–point scorer and Ohio’s all-time leader in three-pointers.

“Zach received so much attention with two or three guys defending him all the time that some guys were just left unguarded,” said Riccitelli. “They’re going to be guarded now, so how are they going to handle that? That’s a transition that the new coach will definitely have to work with the kids. It’s going to be harder because those kids will be getting the attention now.”



Riccitelli, a former assistant under Rasile, expects the positions to be filled in the next three or four weeks. The posting will officially remain open for 14 days. As for the future of the program, Riccitelli remains optimistic.



“Our junior high teams are doing well and our youth programs won five out of the six MVAC championships this year, so we have a lot of talent coming up,” said Riccitelli. “I don’t expect a huge drop-off. I think our new coaches are going to pick up and carry on the tradition.”