(NEXSTAR/AP) — Country singer Mickey Guyton said earlier this week she had a lot of experience singing the national anthem. None of that compared to what she did Sunday evening singing in front of millions of eyeballs across the world.

The Texas-born singer performed the anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium right before the match up between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

If you aren’t familiar with Guyton, 38, she made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and the first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Before she took the field, she talked about how she was preparing for one of the biggest moments of her career.

“Well, normally I just go up there and I just sing the national anthem,” said Guyton. “I know it so well. But this time because it’s the Super Bowl, I really just wanted to set my intentions right. I think this is an important moment for our country. An important, this is an important time. We’re going through so much. We’re going on year three of a pandemic, social unrest, political divisiveness.”

Earlier this week, Guyton told the Associated Press she was inspired to sing after hearing LeAnn Rimes sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Texas Rangers baseball game.

“I’m so blessed, so excited, and just grateful,” Guyton said on the opportunity to perform Sunday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)