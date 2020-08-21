Who can attend Valley sports this fall and how to watch

COLUMBIANA COUNTY
- Salem Quakers
- Admission: There will be no general admission tickets for pre-sale or at the gate. Student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members will receive ticket vouchers for family and loved ones, which can be turned in at the Pershing Street ticket booth with $5 admission. If you do not have a voucher, you cannot attend the event.
- Safety Precautions: Guests are asked to do a self-health check before attending and should stay home if they are sick. Spectators must wear a mask at all sporting events and must maintain 6 feet from others unless they are family members. The fence area in front of the home stands will be off-limits and the Reilly Elementary School playground will be closed during sporting events.
- How to Watch: Home games will be streamed at YSNlive.com
MAHONING COUNTY
- Boardman Spartans
- Admission: No tickets will be sold at the stadium. Senior and junior student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members can get four tickets each for family and loved ones. Underclassmen will be able to get three tickets. Students will have to fill out the names of all attending family members on a form. When they arrive, spectators will have assigned seats in the stadium.
- Safety Precautions: All spectators must wear a mask during sporting events. Fans must sit in groups of up to four people. Designated seats were marked with X’s throughout Spartan Stadium to keep fans distanced and safe.
- How to Watch: Games will be streamed at YSNlive.com
- Canfield Cardinals
- Admission: All tickets will be presale only. No tickets will be sold at the stadium. Senior student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members can purchase four ticket vouchers for family members, while underclassmen can get two tickets.
- Safety Precautions: Social distancing will be maintained at all sporting events and spectators must wear a mask when they come in.
- How to Watch: Games will be live-streamed at YSNlive.com.
- Lowellville Rockets
- Admission: All tickets will be presale only, starting Monday, August 24 until 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25. No tickets will be sold at the stadium and tickets are only for family, household members and loved ones. Football families will get four tickets, band/cheer/danceline families for grades 8-12 will get three tickets and band families for grade 7 will get two tickets. A handout was sent to high school and junior high volleyball teams regarding tickets. Ticket information will be posted on Lowellville’s athletic website on Saturday, August 22. ** Note: The varsity football team will play home games at Struthers High School for weeks 1, 3, 5 and maybe 7.
- Sebring Trojans
- Admission: All tickets will be presale only. There will be no tickets available at the stadium. Student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members can get two tickets for immediate family members for home football games. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. They are working on prepaid lists for volleyball.
- Safety Precautions: Social distancing will be maintained and masks must be worn unless eating or drinking in the stadium. Families are being asked to sit next to each other. They are also offering limited lawn space for spectators who do not want to sit in the stands and to encourage social distancing.
- How to Watch: Home games will be streamed at YSNlive.com
- Struthers Wildcats
- Admission: All tickets will be presale only. Student-athletes, cheerleaders and band members will have the first chance to get tickets for family and loved ones. The number of those tickets is to be determined. If there are any tickets left, they might open it up to others. Tickets are $6.
- Safety Precautions: Social distancing will be maintained and spectators must wear a mask when they come in.
- How to Watch: They are hoping to have games available for streaming at YSNlive.com.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
- Warren Harding Raiders
- Admission: Tickets for all fall sporting events will be presale only. No tickets will be sold at the door. Every senior cheerleader, band member, football and soccer player will be able to purchase four tickets to their sporting event at $6 each. Underclassmen can purchase two tickets. The tickets must be ordered in advance through the student’s coach or advisor.
