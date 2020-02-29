White’s career day leads West Middlesex to fifth straight District Ten Championship

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex rolled past Maplewood 84-56 Saturday in the Class 2A District Championship.
Makennah White led all scorers with a career-high 40 points.
The Big Reds have now won five consecutive District Ten Championships.
Maplewood had won fourteen straight games entering the contest.
Makennah White led all scorers with a career-high 40 points.
Emily Anthony added 14 points, while Olivia Franks tallied 13 in the victory.
West Middlesex improves to 18-6 overall on the season. Maplewood drops to 22-3 on the season.