White’s career day leads West Middlesex to fifth straight District Ten Championship

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex rolled past Maplewood 84-56 Saturday in the Class 2A District Championship.

Makennah White led all scorers with a career-high 40 points.



The Big Reds have now won five consecutive District Ten Championships.



Maplewood had won fourteen straight games entering the contest.

Emily Anthony added 14 points, while Olivia Franks tallied 13 in the victory.

West Middlesex improves to 18-6 overall on the season. Maplewood drops to 22-3 on the season.