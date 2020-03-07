Whitehead goes for 29; Hickory eliminates New Castle

Hickory is scheduled to meet Huntingdon in the second round

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Donald Whitehead scores 29 in Hickory’s 58-48 win over New Castle at Slippery Rock University. Whitehead also dished out 5 assists. Peyton Mele scored 11 and Isaiah Jarzab added 8.

The Hornets have won 18 of their last 19 games.

Hickory (22-4) will now move onto the second round of the PIAA Quad A tournament where they’ll meet Huntingdon (23-2) on Tuesday.

New Castle falls to 17-9. Junior Sheldon Cox tallied a team-high 20 points. Prior to their season ending loss tonight, the Hurricanes had won both of their regular season meetings with Mercer County foes (Sharon & Sharpsville).