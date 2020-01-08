Whitehair drains 7 3’s; Columbiana registers 8th win

On Friday, Columbiana meets Southern for first place in EOAC

Dalton Whitehair scores 22 points for the Clippers

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Dalton Whitehair sank 7 three-point baskets as Columbiana gets their 8th win of the year following their 85-45 win over East Palestine. Whitehair finished with a team-high 22 points. Ryan Fahs and Matty Mazei tallied 17 and 10 points respectively. The Clippers drained 11 shots from long-distance.

The Bulldogs were paced by Jonathan Bertovich with 22 points on a pair of three-point shots. Brandon Turcola added 14 for East Palestine. The Bulldogs (2-6) will face Lisbon at home on Friday.

Columbiana (8-2) takes on Southern on Friday in a EOAC matchup to determine 1st place.