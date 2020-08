Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (WKBN) – Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 win Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giolito tossed 13 strikeouts, allowing one walk.

It’s the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season and the 19th in Chicago White Sox history.