White Sox score late, top Indians 4-0 after Plesac fans 11

The White Sox plated four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Indians, 4-0

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada (10) is congratulated by Luis Robert (88) after Moncada scored in the ninth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and Chicago scored four runs in the ninth inning- three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand – to give the White Sox a 4-0 win over the Indians.

Cleveland starter Zach Plesac shut out the White Sox for eight innings and struck out a career-high 11. But Hand couldn’t keep the White Sox off the board in the ninth.

Chicago rookie Luis Robert had a two-run single in the inning as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.

