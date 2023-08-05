CLEVELAND (AP) — A bench-clearing melee that began with Tim Anderson of the White Sox and José Ramírez of the Guardians exchanging punches at second base in the sixth inning led to six ejections during Chicago’s 7-4 victory over Cleveland on Saturday night.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also were ejected for their actions during a 15-minute brawl that included three additional flare-ups.

One of them saw Anderson charge out of the dugout several minutes after being tossed, prompting teammate Andrew Vaughn to physically carry him to the clubhouse steps. The blue-haired Clase was escorted back to the bullpen by teammate Josh Naylor, who is on the injured list.

Elvis Andrus hit a two-run homer and Vaughn, Luis Robert Jr. and Óscar Colás each had a solo shot off Guardians starter Noah Syndergaard (1-5), who allowed a career-high four home runs in his initial outing at Progressive Field.

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (5-10) carried a no-hitter into the sixth and exited after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He improved to 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in five career starts against Cleveland.

Syndergaard, acquired from the Dodgers in a July 26 trade for Amed Rosario, worked six innings and gave up five runs, all on homers. Andrus and Robert stole two bases apiece with the right-hander on the mound.

ROSTER MOVES

White Sox closer Gregory Santos was placed on the bereavement list before the game. Right-hander Lane Ramsey, who stands 6-foot-9, was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

IRON ARM

White Sox RHP Bryan Shaw led the AL in appearances four times in his seven seasons with Cleveland, where he ranks third in franchise history with 519 games pitched.

The 35-year-old reliever made his 762nd career appearance Friday — tying him for 70th place all-time — and remains a favorite of Francona’s.

“His arm is so resilient, he can rack up innings and he’s always available,” Francona said. “I don’t think he was appreciated as much as he should have been at times in Cleveland.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Robert (back soreness) continues to play through pain, but Grifol is carefully monitoring the situation. “The back is the back, there are no guarantees,” Grifol said. “But he is headed in the right direction.”

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation), on the 15-day injured list since July 6, threw a simulated game Friday at Double-A Akron. Francona believes Quantrill will begin a minor league rehab assignment “soon.”

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90) in the three-game series finale. Both pitchers are making their fourth starts after spending most of the season in the bullpen.