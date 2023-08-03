PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Keystone State is home to many greats, from singers to actors, but what about in the football world? There are a lot of Hall of Fame players from the Commonwealth that you might not know.

These Hall of Famers came from all over Pennsylvania, including 22 towns or cities that spread across 16 counties.

Below are the offensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website.

NAMEBIRTHPLACEPOSITIONTEAM(S)YEAR ENSHRINED
Charles BednarikBethlehemOL/C/LBPhiladelphia Eagles1967
Frederick BiletnikoffErieWROakland Raiders1988
George BlandaYoungwoodQB/KChicago Bears
Baltimore Colts
Houston Oilers
Oakland Raiders		1981
James CovertConwayOL/TChicago Bears2020
Michael “Mike” DitkaCarnegieTEChicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys		2016
Anthony “Tony” DorsettRochesterHB/FB/RBDallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos		1994
Russell “Russ” GrimmScottdaleOL/GWashington Redskins2010
Marvin HarrisonPhiladelphiaWRIndianapolis Colts2016
Stanley “Stan” JonesAltoonaOL/G/DTChicago Bears
Washington Redskins		1991
Leroy KellyPhiladelphiaHB/FB/RBCleveland Browns1994
James “Jim” KellyPittsburghQBBuffalo Bills2002
Daniel “Dan” Marino, Jr.PittsburghQBMiami Dolphins2005
Curtis Martin Jr.PittsburghHB/FB/RBNew England Patriots
New York Jets		2013
Joseph “Joe” Montana Jr.New EagleQBSan Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs		2000
Lenny MooreReading HB/FB/FL/RBBaltimore Colts1975
Michael “Mike” MunchakScrantonOL/GHouston Oilers2001
Joe NamathBeaver FallsQBNew York Jets
Los Angeles Rams		1985
Andre ReedAllentownWRBuffalo Bills
Washington Redskins		2014
Joe StydaharKaylorU/TChicago Bears1967
Charley TrippiPittstonHB/FB/QBChicago Cardinals1968
John “Johnny” UnitasPittsburghQBBaltimore Colts
San Diego Chargers		1979

The offensive list is filled with some of the most notable quarterbacks in NFL history. Between Blanda, Jim Kelly, Marino, Montana, Namath and Unitas they’ve won a total of six Super Bowl rings, four AFL Championships and three NFL championships. Montana even beat Marino in Super Bowl XIX.

Marino and Kelly also shared the same draft class of 1983, which is also when fellow Hall of Famer John Elway entered the league.

Below are the defensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website. Players from Central Pennsylvania will be bolded.

NAMEBIRTHPLACEPOSITIONTEAM(S)YEAR ENSHRINED
Herbert “Herb” AdderleyPhiladelphiaDB/CBGreen Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys		1980
John ButlerPittsburghDB/CBPittsburgh Steelers2012
William “Bill” GeorgeWaynesburgLBChicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams		1974
Jack Ham, Jr.JohnstownLBPittsburgh Steelers1988
Joseph “Joe” KleckoChesterDT/NT/DENew York Jets
Indianapolis Colts		2023*
Taujan “Ty” LawAliquippaDB/CBNew England Patriots
New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos		2019
Darrelle RevisAliquippaCBNew York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs		2023*
Joseph “Joe” SchmidtPittsburghLBDetroit Lions1973
Jason TaylorPittsburghDL/DEMiami Dolphins
Washington Redskins
New York Jets		2017
Emlen TunnelBryn MawrDB/SNew York Giants
Green Bay Packers		1967
Randy WhitePittsburghDL/DTDallas Cowboys1994

Even though they both suited up for the same team, Revis was born just three years before his fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Klecko called it a career. While in different defensive positions, the two will key for the Jets, Klecko recorded 78 sacks while Revis came away with 29 career interceptions.

Of the 32 Hall of Famers from Pennsylvania, only four played for Pennsylvania teams, two with the Steelers and two with the Eagles.

*The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take place on Aug. 3, 2023.