Where’s the Beef? Beaver Local going with smaller, athletic offensive line to pave way in 2020

Beaver Local has moved tight ends to the offensive line, bringing a different dynamic for the Beavers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of offensive lines, usually the first word that comes to mind is big, but Beaver Local is taking a different approach to its O-Line in 2020.

“What is funny is our offensive line is probably going to feature three guys, who have played tight end since they were sophomores,” says Beaver’s Head Coach Mike McKenzie

Payne Allen, Tommy Warrick and Wyatt Loy aren’t your traditional big boys up front.

But what they lack in beef, they make up for in technique and footwork.

“What is nice about that is that all three of them are athletic,” said McKenzie “So we have some guys that can move down there.”

“Lineman are slow, obviously,” said Allen, who is entering his senior year. “It gives us the ability to get outside, stretch it and get around.”

McKenzie tells Sports Team 27 that the three took the move to a far less glorious position in stride.

“Very unselfish move by them, didn’t blink to it,” McKenzie said. “When we asked them, and we didn’t make them, we asked them for the benefit for the team, would you be willing? And all three of them without hesitation said, ‘Yeah, it is what is best for the team.'”

“I want to help us succeed in the best way possible,” said Warrick, who is also a senior. “My freshman and sophomore seasons I didn’t get to play much because there were people ahead of me. So when my junior and senior year came I wanted to do what was best for the team and to help us succeed.”

Both Warrick and Allen said the transition hasn’t been too tough, but there are certainly some differences than playing tight end.

“Going from blocking little guys to blocking big people coming at you all the time, but it needed to be made to make the team better,” says Allen.

Like all of the schools in the Valley, Beaver Local has had to shuffle the schedule just a little bit.

The Beavers will now open the year at bitter rival East Liverpool in Week 1. They will then open up their brand new stadium in Week 3.

In all, it is four Buckeye 8 conference games and two non-conference games to round out the Beavers’ schedule.

