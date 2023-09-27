YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) hit the road this week, traveling to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to open up Missouri Valley Conference play against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2).

Will I be able to watch the YSU game at Northern Iowa on TV this week?

MyYTV will broadcast the YSU vs. Northern Iowa game LIVE at 2 p.m. this Saturday, September 30.

What channel is MyYTV?

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Who did YSU play last week?

Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 48-28 last Saturday.

Who has Northern Iowa played so far this season?

The Panthers come into their game against YSU with a 1-2 record having lost to Iowa State and Weber St. in the first two weeks, and then getting their first win of the season last Saturday with a 41-17 win over Idaho St.

Will MyYTV air more college football this Saturday?

The WKBN 27 ‘Game of the Week’ will be IUP vs. Slippery Rock this Saturday, LIVE at 6 p.m. on MyYTV.