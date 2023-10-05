YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) take on the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) this Saturday, October 7.

Which station will air the Ohio State vs. Maryland football game in Youngstown?

You can watch the game at 12 p.m. on FOX Youngstown (WYFX).

What happened the last time Ohio State played Maryland?

Ohio State struggled early but ended with a 43-30 victory over the Terrapins.

What is Ohio State’s future football schedule for the rest of 2023?

@Purdue 10/14 12 p.m.

Penn State 10/21 TBD

@Wisconsin 10/28 TBD

@Rutgers 11/4 TBD

Michigan State 11/11 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota 11/18 TBD

@Michigan 11/25 12 p.m.

Where does Ohio State rank in the CFB Rankings?

Ohio State is currently ranked #4 in the Associated Press College Football Rankings.