(WKBN) – There are 10 conference championship games playing Friday and Saturday this week in the final weekend of college football before bowl season begins. Here’s where you’ll find each game on TV.
Friday, December 1
Conference USA Championship
New Mexico St (10-3) vs. #24 Liberty (12-0)
7 PM – CBS Sports Network
Pac-12 Championship
#5 Oregon (11-1) vs. #3 Washington (12-0)
8 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)
Saturday, December 2
Big 12 Championship
#18 Oklahoma St (9-3) vs. #7 Texas (11-1)
12 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)
MAC Championship
Miami, OH (10-2) vs. Toledo (11-1)
12 PM – ESPN
Mountain West Championship
Boise St (7-5) vs. UNLV (9-3)
3 PM – FOX Youngstown (WYFX)
SEC Championship
#1 Georgia (12-0) vs. #8 Alabama (11-1)
4 PM – WKBN 27 (CBS)
American Athletic Championship
SMU (10-2) vs. #22 Tulane (11-1)
4 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)
Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian St (8-4) vs. Troy (10-2)
4 PM – ESPN
Big Ten Championship
#2 Michigan (12-0) vs. #16 Iowa (10-2)
8 PM – FOX Youngstown (WYFX)
ACC Championship
#14 Louisville (10-2) vs. #4 Florida St. (12-0)
8 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)