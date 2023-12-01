(WKBN) – There are 10 conference championship games playing Friday and Saturday this week in the final weekend of college football before bowl season begins. Here’s where you’ll find each game on TV.

Friday, December 1

Conference USA Championship

New Mexico St (10-3) vs. #24 Liberty (12-0)

7 PM – CBS Sports Network

Pac-12 Championship

#5 Oregon (11-1) vs. #3 Washington (12-0)

8 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)

Saturday, December 2

Big 12 Championship

#18 Oklahoma St (9-3) vs. #7 Texas (11-1)

12 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)

MAC Championship

Miami, OH (10-2) vs. Toledo (11-1)

12 PM – ESPN

Mountain West Championship

Boise St (7-5) vs. UNLV (9-3)

3 PM – FOX Youngstown (WYFX)

SEC Championship

#1 Georgia (12-0) vs. #8 Alabama (11-1)

4 PM – WKBN 27 (CBS)

American Athletic Championship

SMU (10-2) vs. #22 Tulane (11-1)

4 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)

Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian St (8-4) vs. Troy (10-2)

4 PM – ESPN

Big Ten Championship

#2 Michigan (12-0) vs. #16 Iowa (10-2)

8 PM – FOX Youngstown (WYFX)

ACC Championship

#14 Louisville (10-2) vs. #4 Florida St. (12-0)

8 PM – 33 WYTV (ABC)