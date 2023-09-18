(WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off on Monday night in week two.

What time and channel can I find the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game?

The Browns invade Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. on 33 WYTV (ABC). Check your local listings for 33 WYTV.

The game will also be available on ESPN+ and will be part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader with the Saints and Panthers airing on ESPN and ESPN2 at 7:15 p.m.

What did the Browns and Steelers do last week?

The Cleveland Browns opened up the 2023 season with a win over division rival Cincinnati, 24-3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the 49ers, 30-7.

What happened in the Browns and Steelers matchups last season?

Last season, the Browns defeated the Steelers in their opening matchup on Sept. 22, 29-17.

The Steelers won the rematch on Jan. 8, the final week of the regular season, 28-14.