ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Football Team was picked to finish ninth out of eleven teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, running back Jaleel McLaughlin was named Preseason All-MVFC First Team. In 10 games, McLaughlin rushed for 1,139 yard in 10 contests and scored 12 touchdowns

Defending FCS National Champ North Dakota State has been tabbed as the league preseason favorite in the poll. NDSU received 39 of a possible 41 first-place votes and 446 total points to edge South Dakota State.

2022 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason poll

1. North Dakota State

2. South Dakota State

3. Missouri State

4. Southern Illinois

5. Northern Iowa

6. South Dakota

7. North Dakota

8. Illinois State

9. Youngstown State

10. Indiana State

11. Western Illinois

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Jason Shelley, Missouri State

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State

RB/AP Javon Williams, Southern Illinois

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

WR Tyrone Scott, Missouri State

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

OL Landon Bebee, Missouri State

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL Alex Jensen, South Dakota

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Kevin Ellis, Missouri State

DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

DL Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State

DL Reece Winkelman, South Dakota State

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB Spencer Cuvelier, UNI

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota

LB Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State

DB Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois

DB Kyriq McDonald, Missouri State

DB Benny Saap III, UNI

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota

PK Matthew Cook, UNI

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State

RS Montrae Braswell, Missouri State

AP Carter Bell, South Dakota

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

RB Kobe Johnson, North Dakota State

RB Cole Mueller, Illinois State

FB Jacob Garrett, Southern Illinois

WR Carter Bell, South Dakota

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota

WR Dante Hendrix, Indiana State

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Drew Bones, Illinois State

OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State

OL Erik Sorensen, UNI

OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota

OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Braydon Deming, Illinois State

DL Nick Gaes, South Dakota

DL Caden Houghtelling, UNI

DL Devin Rice, UNI

DL Spencer Waege, North Dakota State

LB Greg Benton Jr., Youngstown State

LB Bryce Flater, UNI

LB James Kaczor, North Dakota State

LB Devon Krzanowski, North Dakota

DB Clayton Bush, Southern Illinois

DB Korby Sander, UNI

DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota

DB Destin Talbert, North Dakota State

DB Dawson Weber, North Dakota State

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

LS Joey Malinowski, Illinois State

PK Jose Pizano, Missouri State

P Cade Peterson, North Dakota

RS Jayden Price, North Dakota State

AP/WR Quan Hampton, UNI



