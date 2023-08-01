ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Youngstown State was picked to finish sixth out of twelve teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.

The poll, which is voted upon by league coaches, media, and sports information directors, was released on Tuesday morning.

Defensing national champion South Dakota State earned 44 of 45 first-place votes to take the top spot in the poll.

The complete poll is listed below.



2023 Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll

1. South Dakota State

2. North Dakota State

3. Northern Iowa

4. North Dakota

5. Southern Illinois

6. Youngstown State

7. Illinois State

8. Missouri State

9. South Dakota

10. Indiana State

11. Murray State

12. Western Illinois

In addition, three Penguins were selected to the MVFC preseason First Team, including wide receiver Bryce Oliver, offensive lineman Jaison Williams, and defensive lineman Dylan Wudke. Defensive lineman Chris Fitzgerald and long-snapper Sam Merryman were named to the MVFC preseason second team.