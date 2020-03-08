Where are we going? PIAA releases times and locations for second round of state playoffs

Sites and time have been released for the remaining Valley PA basketball teams looking for a state title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the PIAA released sites and times for the second round of the PIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments.

Six Valley teams are still alive searching for a state title.

On Tuesday, the West Middlesex girls will travel to Armstrong High School for their second round game against Penns Manor. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM.

On the boys side, Grove City will head to North Allegheny High School to take on Highlands on Tuesday at 7:30PM.

Also on Tuesday, Class 4A District 10 boys champions Hickory will face Huntington at Brookville High School at 6PM.

On Wednesday, District 10 Class A girls champions Kennedy Catholic will travel to Punxsutawney High School to face Shanksville at 5:30PM.

The Farrell boys will travel north on Wednesday to Clarion University for their second round matchup with Ridgway at 7:30PM.

Also on Wednesday, Class 2A District 10 boys champions Lakeview will head to New Castle High School to take on Sto-Rox in their second round matchup at 7PM.

